Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 10:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIMA Technology: New Canadian Distributor UNIVELO Announces Exclusive Distribution of AIMA E-Bikes in Canada

Finanznachrichten News

QUEBEC CITY, QC, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIVELO, a newly established Canadian distribution company, is excited to announce its partnership with AIMA Technology Group, a leading innovator in the electric vehicle industry, known for designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-bikes, and other micro-vehicles.


This partnership designates UNIVELO as the exclusive distributor of AIMA's innovative E-Bike lineup in Canada, available solely through partner bicycle retailers. Philippe Roy of UNIVELO stated, "The design and performance of these E-Bikes are truly impressive. Dealers across Canada who participated in our recent tour were consistently amazed. We believe our pricing is competitive, and our retailer program is designed to be attractive, especially at a time when many retailers face shrinking margins and hesitance to commit to large inventories."

AIMA's extensive expertise in mobility product manufacturing has enabled the development of a competitive lineup tailored for the North American market, characterized by exceptional quality, advanced welding techniques, and superior handling. Each E-Bike is powered by a Bafang system, ensuring efficient assistance and well-known reliability. All models are certified to meet UL-2849 standards and feature components from reputable brands for easy after-sales support. By the end of 2023, AIMA Electric Vehicle has been deployed in more than 50 countries and built 11 major production bases around the world. As of March 31, 2024, the total sales volume of AIMA electric vehicles has reached 80 million, and it has been certified as the "Leading Global Electric Two-Wheeler Brand(In Terms of Sales Volume)" by Frost & Sullivan, a global authoritative enterprise growth consulting company. As a pioneer in the industry, Aima shows the strength of leading brand of two-wheeled electric vehicles on a global scale.

For more information, please contact official AIMA staffs at ambusiness@aimatech.com or visit our websites https://www.aimatech.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568529/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449955/5043259/AIMA_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-canadian-distributor-univelo-announces-exclusive-distribution-of-aima-e-bikes-in-canada-302318194.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.