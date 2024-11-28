Germany might exceed 100 GW of cumulative solar capacity in 2024, as new projections from Bundesverband der deutschen Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW) estimate 17. 5 GW in new PV installations. From pv magazine Germany Germany's renewable energy association, BDEW, said it expects 17. 5 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, up from 15. 3 GW in 2023. With 11. 7 GW installed in the first nine months of 2023, cumulative capacity reached 94. 52 GW by the end of September, putting Germany on track to surpass 100 GW by year-end. BDEW also noted that roughly half of this year's PV installations will involve ...

