Nemysis Limited: Nemysis and EU Commission's Joint Research Centre Apply Advanced Particle Size Analysis for IHAT

Nemysis is pleased to announce a significant outcome of its collaboration with the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission. Their joint efforts have culminated in the publication of a study in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis detailing the Member States' interlaboratory testing of a co-developed dynamic light scattering (DLS) method for particle size analysis, specifically tailored for IHAT, Nemysis' innovative iron-based nano-engineered novel food.

The collaboration aimed to further develop and apply Nemysis' transferred analytical techniques for monitoring regulatory compliance of IHAT (primary particle nanosize: 2-5 nm). IHAT, approved by the EU Commission in 2023, is a safe and bioavailable iron source for food supplements designed to address iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia - one of the most widespread nutritional deficiencies globally, with particular significance in women's health.

The co-developed Standard Operating Procedure will allow EU member states' laboratories to assess compliance of IHAT - in bulk as well as in finished products - to the approved specification criteria. The study, led by Geiss et al., successfully demonstrated that dynamic light scattering can reliably measure particle size in the low nanometre range, if samples are prepared and measured following a robust, easy-to-reproduce, and standardised protocol.

Cristina Comelli, CSO of Nemysis Limited, commented:

"This publication is the culmination of a productive partnership with the JRC of the European Commission. It reflects our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and innovative solutions to improve human health."

"IHAT represents a revolution in treating iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia, offering safer and more tolerable iron repletion compared to conventional oral iron supplements. This publication not only validates IHAT's unique structure but also bolsters our efforts to bring this important product to the market" added Marco Cartolari, COO of Nemysis Limited.

About Tolfer (IHAT)

IHAT is a nanoparticulate ferric iron supplement that respects the physiology of natural iron. It was developed as an analogue of dietary ferritin, the natural iron storage protein which also has an iron nanoparticulate core, and follows ferritin's route of absorption. Like ferritin, IHAT is absorbed as whole nanoparticles in the intestine and does not release 'free' iron, a highly redox reactive form of iron and the culprit of the gastrointestinal side effects seen with conventional oral iron supplements. IHAT is safe, efficacious and well-tolerated, with no adverse impact on the gut microbiome.

About Iron deficiency

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia are the most widespread nutritional deficiency, affecting ~1.2 billion people globally, and are associated with a slew of symptoms, including tiredness, lack of energy, shortness of breath and, in more severe cases, an increased risk of serious morbidity and impaired immunity.

