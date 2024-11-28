Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 10:58 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. - Bill (FOS 25 0530) admitted to trading on November 29, 2024

Finanznachrichten News
Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   ??Fossar fjárfestingarbanki  
                         hf.?             
2  Org. no:                   6609070250           
3  LEI                     ??529900T0SDZCXSN5QS72?    
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               FOS 25 0530          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000037018          
6  CFI code                   ??DYZUXR?           
7  FISN númer                  ??FOSSAR FJARFEST/MMKT     
                         20250530?           
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
9  Total issued amount             1.000.000.000 kr        
10 Total amount previously issued        ??0?              
11 Amount issued at this time          ??1.000.000.000 kr.?      
12 Denomination in CSD             ??20.000.000 kr.?       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A              
16 Currency                   ??ISK?             
17 Currency, if other              ??N/A?             
18 Issue date                  ??29.11.2024?         
19 First ordinary installment date       ??30.5.2025?          
20 Total number of installments         ??1?              
21 Installment frequency            One, 6 months after issue date 
22 Maturity date                ??30.5.2025?          
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    N/A              
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
26 Premium                   N/A              
27 Simple/compound interest           N/A              
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A              
29 Day count convention             ??ACT/360?           
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
31 Interest from date              N/A              
32 First ordinary coupon date          N/A              
33 Coupon frequency               N/A              
34 Total number of coupon payments       N/A'              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       ??N/A?             
36 Dirty price / clean price          N/A              
37 Clean price quote              N/A              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   Yes              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                ??N/A?             
41 Daily index or monthly index         N/A              
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    ??N/A?             
43 Base index value               ??N/A?             
44 Index base date               ??N/A?             
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     ??N/A?             
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     November 25, 2024       
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     November 25, 2024       
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         November 29, 2024       
55 Order book ID                FOS_25_0530          
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards           Yes              
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.