Midea MHELIOS smart home energy management system helps homeowners boost their clean energy self-consumption through unified intelligent management of HVAC, electric vehicle chargers, and smart home appliances. In the past five years, the Midea technology group has invested nearly EUR 8 billion in research and development, building on the company's strength in technical product research and development, strong value chain and distribution channels, and its ability to integrate ecological resources. The company has also broadened its offerings to include residential energy storage and management ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...