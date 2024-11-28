Hungary installed 1. 3 GW of solar between January and October, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to 7. 3 GW by the end of October, according to new government data. Hungary deployed around 1. 3 GW of new PV capacity in the first 10 months of 2024, according to new figures from Hungarian government. "The expansion of Hungarian PV significantly exceeds the 1 GW threshold for the third consecutive year," the Ministry of Energy said in a Facebook post. The country installed around 1. 6 GW of solar power in 2023. This result was a calendar-year record for Hungary and more than one and a half times ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...