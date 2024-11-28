VERATHON DEBUTS FIRST SINGLE-USE VIDEO LARYNGOSCOPE MADE WITH BIO-BASED PLASTICS

Spectrum QC eco Advances Sustainability in Single-Use Medical Devices,

While Delivering the First-Pass Success of GlideScope

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verathon® a global leader in airway management solutions, announces the launch of their first single-use video laryngoscope using bio-based plastics. Spectrum QC eco was designed with the environment in mind while offering the trusted performance of GlideScope®. With this innovative product, Verathon is demonstrating that excellence in patient care can coexist with care for our environment.

Spectrum QC eco is made with an 80% bio-based plastic shell utilising the mass balance approach, certified by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).1 The bio-based materials have a 74% lower carbon footprint compared to fossil fuel-based alternatives. 2 This is accomplished without compromising performance.

With sustainability becoming a growing priority for many global healthcare organisations, hospitals are reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, and seeking better alternatives for medical supplies. Their focus closely aligns with Verathon's commitment to innovate for our clinicians while always considering the environment.

"This is great news for the anaesthesia community, as we strive to deliver sustainable, safe healthcare. Using Spectrum QC eco will help us achieve this. We now have a single-use VL blade which not only functions as well as a reusable VL, but also incorporates bio-based materials which have a lower carbon footprint. A wonderful step forward for sustainability in airway management!", said Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD, Consultant in Anesthetics & Critical Care Medicine, Guys and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and President of Difficult Airway Society (DAS), UK

Verathon is dedicated to supporting hospitals and healthcare organisations on their environmental journey, with no compromise to high-quality patient care and safety.

"As a market leader in single-use medical devices, we are demonstrating that exceptional patient care and care for the environment are not mutually exclusive. We are excited about launching Spectrum QC eco to our customers. This is a big step forward and further reinforces our commitment to sustainability," said Earl Thompson, President of Verathon.

Not all Verathon Inc. products and services shown are available for commercial sale in all countries. More information about Spectrum QC eco can be found here.

About Verathon

Verathon® is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company's GlideScope® video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan® portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.verathon.com .

1 The raw material of the shells is linked to 80% bio-circular feedstock, which is allocated via the mass balance approach based on the amount of bio-circular material sourced in its production.

2 The raw material has a 74% lower carbon footprint than a fossil-fuel based plastic, based on Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) sourcing data on file.

