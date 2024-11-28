Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
28.11.24
08:04 Uhr
2,520 Euro
+0,060
+2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.11.2024 11:13 Uhr
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 October 2024

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-china-special-situations

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

28 November 2024


