Swiss retailer Lehner Versand generates 24. 5% of its building energy needs thanks to a renovation project that added 109 kW capacity of solar PV to its facade. The PV array has a sequins-like effect, enabled by screen-printed glass modules and a novel curtain wall sub-structure. Swiss solar project manager, Felix & Co Windgate, added 109 kW of building integrated PV (BIPV) capacity to the facade of a property owned by Swiss retailer Lehner Versand, part of a larger renovation project that increased the building height by 12 meters. The addition provided 866 m2 of screen-printed colored glass ...

