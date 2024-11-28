Workday Inc.: International Schools Partnership Deploys Workday to Empower Educators and Drive Global Growth

Leading Global Schools Network Streamlines HR Processes Across 24 Countries (and Counting)

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money , today announced International Schools Partnership has gone live on Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to empower its 12,000+ person workforce across 92 schools and 24 countries.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) , a leading global network of schools committed to providing a transformative education, is prioritising its human resources strategy with a focus on attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional educators and staff. Recognising that dedicated and passionate teachers are the cornerstone of a high-quality education, ISP is investing in initiatives that support professional growth, foster a collaborative work environment, and champion the well-being of its team. Workday will help enable ISP to achieve a seamless employee experience and connected people function, in turn creating vibrant learning communities where students thrive and employees excel.

"At ISP, we know that investing in our people is investing in the future of education." said Jo Pertwee, Group Head of People Operations, International Schools Partnership. "Workday will help us to both unify our HR processes and create a seamless and supportive employee experience, enabling our educators to focus on what they do best: inspiring students and fostering a love of learning. This is just the start of our journey with Workday and we're excited at what the future holds."

World Class Workforce: Empowered Teachers Inspire Students

Workday HCM will empower ISP with a unified view of its global workforce, enabling data-driven decision-making and streamlined HR processes for greater operational efficiency. By standardising core HR processes, Workday will help ISP focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top educators. Leveraging solutions such as Workday Talent Optimisation , ISP will provide growth and development opportunities, reduce attrition, and boost engagement, fostering a collaborative environment where teachers feel supported and empowered to make an impact.

Good to Grow: Expanding the ISP Global Footprint

Workday's scalability will help enable ISP's global expansion, helping ensure a consistent and user-friendly experience for all employees regardless of location. As the organisation adds new schools and employees, Workday will adapt to meet the unique needs of each region, including diverse compliance regulations and reporting requirements. This flexibility will empower ISP leaders to effectively manage its growing global workforce.

"Our solutions are purpose-built to help organisations like ISP navigate the complexities of managing a global workforce while maintaining a culture of learning and innovation," said Daniel Pell, CEO, UKI, Workday. "Workday will provide ISP with the insights and agility they need to achieve their ambitious growth plans and continue delivering exceptional educational experiences."

