Tempus Grand Prix Edition



The Tempus takes center stage at Escapade Silverstone, the world-renowned destination for racing enthusiasts.

Rousseau's latest creation redefines luxury timekeeping with hand-applied 23-carat gold details, a carbon fiber-textured glass surface, and programmable LED lighting - all inspired by the dynamic beauty of motorsport design.

The centerpiece is a striking outline of the iconic Silverstone track, rendered in 23-carat gold. Each numbered timepiece utilizes Rousseau's signature light pattern technology, combining precision and artistry to mark hours and minutes with race car-inspired engineering.

"I'm a total petrol head at heart. Motorsport has always been a source of inspiration for me," explains Rousseau.

"Its precision, dynamic shapes, and the mesmerizing motion of motorsport's designs influenced every detail of this timepiece, so I'm thrilled to unveil it here at Escapade Silverstone, set within the iconic home of the British Grand Prix."

With programmable LED lighting, the Tempus Grand Prix Edition adapts to any brand, including the patriotic hues of red, white, and blue. The light apertures even mimic the revs of an engine, a nod to the speed and energy of the racetrack.

Crafted in the UK by skilled artisans, each piece embodies the quality and exclusivity that discerning collectors value. Every element pays homage to motorsport engineering, from carbon fiber finishes to the lightweight aluminum frame. Delivered in a custom flight case with a signed certificate of authenticity, Rousseau believes his handmade-to-order timepiece is a collector's dream.

"We aim to create a legacy for owners, ensuring the Grand Prix Edition holds and grows in value over time," Rousseau concludes.

Curated by Renata Fernandes, art director of Escapade Silverstone, the Tempus Grand Prix Edition represents a collaboration born from two decades of automotive art and design expertise.

Renata said:

"Escapade Silverstone stands as a premier destination for motorsport excellence, combining high-end hospitality with racing heritage at Britain's most iconic racing venue. As such, we are always keen to partner with artists who share our passion, our vision, and our creative drive, and Ben is an artist who is totally in touch with our values, our heritage, and our experience. His work is breathtaking and will be something that motorsport fans will absolutely love. We look forward to sharing it with all of our visitors."

The highly limited Tempus collection is available to order. To enquire about the Grand Prix Edition or commission a bespoke design, visit https://studio.benrousseau.com/tempus-grandprix.

About Ben Rousseau Studio

Ben Rousseau has built a reputation for design innovation, seamlessly blending artistry, craftsmanship, and the transformative power of light. Known for bespoke timepieces, luxury interiors, and iconic installations, the studio delivers tailored solutions that embody elegance, precision, and creativity.

From the celebrated Tempus collection to custom refurbishments in the UK, California, and beyond, every creation reflects a commitment to collaboration and meticulous attention to detail. Recognized with multiple prestigious awards, Ben Rousseau Studio is trusted by collectors, designers, and brands to shape extraordinary contemporary design experiences.

https://benrousseau.com/

About Escapade Silverstone

Escapade Silverstone stands as a premier destination for motorsport excellence, combining high-end hospitality with racing heritage at Britain's most iconic racing venue.

