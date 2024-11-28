Mergermarket unveils 2024 European M&A Awards winners

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, hosted the 2024 European M&A Awards on 27 November in London, celebrating excellence in the mergers and acquisitions landscape. This year's event featured 147 firms shortlisted across 49 categories, showcasing the region's exceptional talent.
The awards recognize standout advisory achievements on complex deals - with entries evaluated using Mergermarket's industry-leading data to highlight excellence across the investment arena. With only one winner per category and categories spanning multiple deal sizes - from small-cap to large-cap private equity - these awards set industry benchmarks that inspire confidence in the sector.
The event was attended by 250 senior leaders representing firms across finance, law, and advisory services. This year's awards highlight Europe's resilient M&A market and celebrate landmark transactions, providing insight into how leading firms are adapting to economic challenges.
John West, Head of Europe, Mergermarket, said, "The awards showcase the true grit of the European M&A community in driving growth amid the shifting sands of the financing and regulatory environment. European M&A year-to-date stands at EUR 665 billion, up 21% since 2023. Key drivers have been the UK, where total deal values are up 72%, and private equity buyouts and exits rose 30%. With big money on the table for landmark deals such as FiberCop, Adevinta, Darktrace, Royal Mail owner IDS, and many more, it's clear the European M&A investment banking, advisory, legal, and private equity industries have been on the front foot to deliver for clients and investors."
The winners are:
Legal adviser:Financial adviser:
European M&A
Freshfields
European M&A
Goldman Sachs
European Mid-Market M&A
Latham & Watkins
European Mid-Market M&A
Rothschild & Co
European Private Equity
Kirkland & Ellis
European Private Equity
Goldman Sachs
Austria
Schoenherr
Austria
Deloitte
Baltics
Ellex
Baltics
Superia
Benelux
Linklaters
Benelux
Morgan Stanley
CEE
CMS
CEE
Goldman Sachs
Denmark
Gorrissen Federspiel
Denmark
Citi
Finland
Krogerus
Finland
Carnegie
France
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
France
BNP Paribas
Germany
CMS
Germany
Morgan Stanley
Ireland
Arthur Cox
Ireland
Rothschild & Co
Israel
Goldfarb Gross Seligman
Israel
Bank of America
Italy
Gianni & Origoni
Italy
Mediobanca
MENA
Freshfields
MENA
Rothschild & Co
Norway
Wiersholm
Norway
ABG Sundal Collier
Iberia
Garrigues
Iberia
Deloitte
Sweden
Vinge
Sweden
Carnegie
Switzerland
Baer & Karrer
Switzerland
UBS
Turkey
Ozmen Yalcin
Turkey
UNLU & Co
United Kingdom
Latham & Watkins
United Kingdom
JP Morgan
Accountancy
Due Diligence Firm
EY
Tax Advisory Firm
EY
Private Equity
European Large-Cap (entry value range $500 million+)
Permira
European Upper Mid-Market (entry value range $250-500 million)
Ardian
European Lower Mid-Market (entry value range $50-250 million)
Eurazeo
European Small-Cap (entry value range $0-50 million)
BGF
Deal of the year
Adevinta (Blackstone and Permira)
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/
About ION Analytics
ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/
About Mergermarket
Mergermarket is the premier global proprietary M&A intelligence, data, and predictive analytics provider. With access to coverage of 1.4 million companies, almost 3,000 sponsors, and powered by 300 journalists and analysts globally, we bring transformative M&A insight and a competitive edge to capital markets professionals, shaping the future of M&A. For more information, visit https://info.mergermarket.com/
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433150/ION_Analytics_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mergermarket-unveils-2024-european-ma-awards-winners-302317988.html