Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 12:07 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mergermarket unveils 2024 European M&A Awards winners

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, hosted the 2024 European M&A Awards on 27 November in London, celebrating excellence in the mergers and acquisitions landscape. This year's event featured 147 firms shortlisted across 49 categories, showcasing the region's exceptional talent.

ION Analytics

The awards recognize standout advisory achievements on complex deals - with entries evaluated using Mergermarket's industry-leading data to highlight excellence across the investment arena. With only one winner per category and categories spanning multiple deal sizes - from small-cap to large-cap private equity - these awards set industry benchmarks that inspire confidence in the sector.

The event was attended by 250 senior leaders representing firms across finance, law, and advisory services. This year's awards highlight Europe's resilient M&A market and celebrate landmark transactions, providing insight into how leading firms are adapting to economic challenges.

John West, Head of Europe, Mergermarket, said, "The awards showcase the true grit of the European M&A community in driving growth amid the shifting sands of the financing and regulatory environment. European M&A year-to-date stands at EUR 665 billion, up 21% since 2023. Key drivers have been the UK, where total deal values are up 72%, and private equity buyouts and exits rose 30%. With big money on the table for landmark deals such as FiberCop, Adevinta, Darktrace, Royal Mail owner IDS, and many more, it's clear the European M&A investment banking, advisory, legal, and private equity industries have been on the front foot to deliver for clients and investors."

The winners are:

Legal adviser:Financial adviser:

European M&A

Freshfields

European M&A

Goldman Sachs

European Mid-Market M&A

Latham & Watkins

European Mid-Market M&A

Rothschild & Co

European Private Equity

Kirkland & Ellis

European Private Equity

Goldman Sachs

Austria

Schoenherr

Austria

Deloitte

Baltics

Ellex

Baltics

Superia

Benelux

Linklaters

Benelux

Morgan Stanley

CEE

CMS

CEE

Goldman Sachs

Denmark

Gorrissen Federspiel

Denmark

Citi

Finland

Krogerus

Finland

Carnegie

France

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

France

BNP Paribas

Germany

CMS

Germany

Morgan Stanley

Ireland

Arthur Cox

Ireland

Rothschild & Co

Israel

Goldfarb Gross Seligman

Israel

Bank of America

Italy

Gianni & Origoni

Italy

Mediobanca

MENA

Freshfields

MENA

Rothschild & Co

Norway

Wiersholm

Norway

ABG Sundal Collier

Iberia

Garrigues

Iberia

Deloitte

Sweden

Vinge

Sweden

Carnegie

Switzerland

Baer & Karrer

Switzerland

UBS

Turkey

Ozmen Yalcin

Turkey

UNLU & Co

United Kingdom

Latham & Watkins

United Kingdom

JP Morgan

Accountancy

Due Diligence Firm

EY

Tax Advisory Firm

EY

Private Equity

European Large-Cap (entry value range $500 million+)

Permira

European Upper Mid-Market (entry value range $250-500 million)

Ardian

European Lower Mid-Market (entry value range $50-250 million)

Eurazeo

European Small-Cap (entry value range $0-50 million)

BGF

Deal of the year

Adevinta (Blackstone and Permira)

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/

About Mergermarket

Mergermarket is the premier global proprietary M&A intelligence, data, and predictive analytics provider. With access to coverage of 1.4 million companies, almost 3,000 sponsors, and powered by 300 journalists and analysts globally, we bring transformative M&A insight and a competitive edge to capital markets professionals, shaping the future of M&A. For more information, visit https://info.mergermarket.com/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433150/ION_Analytics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mergermarket-unveils-2024-european-ma-awards-winners-302317988.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.