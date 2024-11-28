HONG KONG, Nov 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - China's largest retail digitalization solution provider- Dmall Inc. ("Dmall" or the "Company", Stock Code: 02586.HK), today announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange").Dmall plans to offer 25,774,000 Shares (subject to the over-allotment option), of which 23,196,600 Shares will be International Offer Shares (subject to reallocation and the over-allotment option), representing approximately 90% of the initial offer shares; the remaining 2,577,400 Shares will be Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to reallocation), representing approximately 10% of the initial offer shares. The Offer Price is HK$30.21 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.00565% and Accounting and Financial Reporting Council transaction levy of 0.00015% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund).Dmall will open for Hong Kong Public Offering in Hong Kong at 9 a.m., November 28, 2024 (Thursday), and close at 11:30 a.m., December 3, 2024 (Tuesday). Dealings in shares of Dmall on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence on December 6, 2024 (Friday). The shares will be traded in board lot of 100 shares each. The Company's stock code will be 02586.HK.UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited, CMB International Capital Limited and China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited are the Joint Sponsors. UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, CMB International Capital Limited, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, CLSA Limited and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators, Overall Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.After deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, with an Offer Price of HK$30.21 per Offer Share, the Company estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately HK$623.7 million from the Global Offering after deducting the underwriting commissions and fees, and other estimated expenses in connection with the Global Offering and assuming that the Over-allotment Option is not exercised. In line with Dmall's strategies, the proceeds from the Global Offering are intended to be used for the following purposes and in the following amounts - approximately 42.1%, or HK$262.6 million, to develop new applications and new service modules; approximately 30.0%, or HK$187.1 million, for talent acquisition associated with the expansion of Dmall's operations; approximately 10.0%, or HK$62.4 million, to selectively pursue strategic cooperation, investments and acquisitions that are complementary to its organic growth strategies, particularly those that can complement Dmall's product offerings, strengthen its technology capabilities, and solidify its market position; approximately 7.9%, or HK$49.3 million, to expand its sales network and further strengthen its brand reputation; and approximately 10.0%, or HK$62.4 million, for working capital and general corporate purposes.Dmall was founded in 2015, which provides retail digitalization solutions to retailers in the local retail industry. According to Frost & Sullivan, Dmall is the largest retail cloud solution provider in China by GMV, with a market share of 13.3% in 2023. The expansion has allowed the Company to become the largest retail cloud solution provider in Asia by GMV in 2023, occupied a market share of 10.9%, according to Frost & Sullivan.As a leading retail digitalization solution provider in Asia, the broadest operational modules coverage enables Dmall to cover diverse customer base in the retail industry and thus obtain deep retail know-how, meet the needs of all major aspects of the retailer's operations. Dmall served 444 customers in the six months ended June 30, 2024, such as Pangdonglai, Luosen (China), Dennis and Maidelong Entities, as well as well-known brands such as Wellcome, Mannings, Guardian, Giant and 7-Eleven (Hong Kong), which operate under the DFI Retail Group, demonstrating a widely validated operating model. The dollar-based net retention ratio was 184% in 2021, 158% in 2022, 117% in 2023 and 123% in the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, remaining robust at above 100%, which underscores Dmall's ability to further increase customer spending.Dmall has always attached importance to the value created for customers, "customer success" is the starting point of everything the Company does. Dmall has provided services to leading companies in different retail formats, and has successfully expanded its businesses markets outside of the Chinese mainland, comprising Hong Kong SAR, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, Macau SAR, Indonesia, the Philippines and Brunei. In terms of income, the overseas income of the Company in 2023 has exceeded RMB100 million.Dmall achieved strong revenue growth as its revenue grew by 56.6% from RMB848.2 million in 2021 to RMB1,328.3 million in 2022, and further increased by 19.4% to RMB1,585.4 million in 2023. Dmall's revenue increased by 22.9% from RMB764.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB939.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Dmall has also improved its gross margin during the Track Record Period. Dmall's gross margins were 20.4%, 38.0%, 35.0%, 36.3% and 38.3% in the years ended December 31, 2021, 2022, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.Mr. Zhang Feng, co-founder, executive Director and president of Dmall said, "We empower retailers to thrive in the digital era and are committed to becoming the world's leading omnichannel retail digital solutions provider. We will uphold the values of "continuous innovation", always strive, constantly strengthen and uphold our own technical barriers and optimize products and services, maintain core competitiveness, continue to provide customers with high-value services, and help customers' business. Mr. Zhang Feng, co-founder, executive Director and president of Dmall said, "We empower retailers to thrive in the digital era and are committed to becoming the world's leading omnichannel retail digital solutions provider. We will uphold the values of "continuous innovation", always strive, constantly strengthen and uphold our own technical barriers and optimize products and services, maintain core competitiveness, continue to provide customers with high-value services, and help customers' business. We look forward to taking the listing as an opportunity to fully leverage our competitive advantages and utilize Hong Kong's unique financing platform to further enhance our strengths and continue to create greater value for our shareholders and investors."