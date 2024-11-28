Anzeige
28.11.2024 12:34 Uhr
Clearing: IT - Equity Derivatives - Futures to complement Custom Basket Forwards (CBF)

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) plan to
introduce Futures as a complement to the existing Custom Basket Forwards
product (CBF). As of today, Futures are available for external testing in EqD
Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). 

The introduction of Custom Basket Futures in production is targeted for Q1
2025, pending commitment from members as close-out providers. A separate Market
Notice will be published to confirm when Futures will be available in
production. 

Product information

The Custom Basket Futures will to a large extent resemble the existing Custom
Basket Forwards, but with the main difference being that the Futures will be
daily cash-settled futures, whereas the Forwards are cash-settled upon
expiration. The futures will be available in the same six contract currencies
as the existing forwards (EUR, USD, GBP, SEK, NOK, DKK). Similar to the
forwards, the futures will be traded in a block market only (i.e. no orderbook
trading). 

There are no changes to the underlying custom baskets. A custom basket can be
the underlying instrument to a forward contract, a futures contract, or both.
Both public and private baskets will be supported also for futures. 

For product details, please see key specifications in attachment to this Notice.

For further CBF information, please visit:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/custom-basket-forwards

External testing

Custom Basket Futures are available for member testing in EqD Test (trading)
and EXT1 (clearing). Please see attachment containing a list of the Futures and
Forwards currently available in the test environment. 




Technical product information

For technical information related to NDTS (trading) and Genium INET (clearing),
see attachment to this Notice. 

Similar to the forwards, futures on custom baskets with U.S. stocks will in the
clearing system be set up with specific instrument types and instrument group
ID/numbers in order to separate such instruments from CBFs on baskets with only
European stocks. See appendix to this Notice for further details. 

Related CBF notices:

IT Notice - Introduction of CBFs (Feb 2023)

Market Notice - Introduction of U.S. stocks for CBFs (Apr 2024)

Market Notice - Support for up to 1000 basket constituents (Sept 2024)


For further technical information and information for software providers please
contact Anders Bergström (email link), Technical Relations team. 

For information of the product concept and product information, please contact
product managers Håkan Walden (email link) or Tomas Korberg (email link),
Equity Derivatives Products team, or alternatively Richard Pafford (email
link), European Sales team, Equities and Derivatives. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1262811
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
