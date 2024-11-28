Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn and Purdue University Online Celebrate 11th Convocation with Over 1300 Graduates

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, in collaboration with Purdue University Online, celebrated its 11th online convocation with over 1300 graduates. The convocation highlighted the achievements of the graduates, who have demonstrated a commitment to lifelong learning to prepare themselves for the dynamic job market.

The event had the pleasure of welcoming Professor Zhiwei Zhu from Purdue University as the esteemed chief guest, along with Mr. Pranav Kumar, Senior Director-Learner Success from Simplilearn, to celebrate the learners' achievements and impart their valuable insights and wisdom.

Learners from diverse backgrounds have graduated in the following categories: Applied Generative AI Specialization | Generative AI for Business Transformation | Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning | Post Graduate Program in Business Analysis | Post Graduate Program in Data Analytics | Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering | Post Graduate Program in Data Science | Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing | Post Graduate Program in Digital Supply Chain Management | Post Graduate Program in Digital Transformation . These programs have provided learners with an expert-led curriculum that matches industry requirements. Each program has equipped learners with advanced skills and knowledge, preparing them to excel in today's rapidly evolving professional landscape.

Mr. Pranav Kumar, Senior Director - Learner Success from Simplilearn, said, "This moment marks an exciting new chapter for our graduates. It's truly inspiring to be among individuals eager to advance academically and professionally. Witnessing this milestone fills me with great pride, and I extend my warmest congratulations to everyone who has completed their postgraduate studies. On behalf of Simplilearn, I celebrate your unwavering commitment and accomplishments. As you move forward, stay curious, be open to new ideas, and strive to make an impact. Now is the perfect time to keep learning, improving, and making a difference."

Prof. Zhiwei Zhu, Purdue University, said, "Today's convocation highlights the power of dedication and the pursuit of excellence. These graduates have embraced both the challenges and opportunities of their programs. Their hard work reflects a strong commitment to personal growth, positioning them to make meaningful contributions in their fields. Congratulations to each of you-may your journey ahead be as remarkable and impactful as the achievements you've already made."

This convocation marks the start of a new chapter for the graduates as they take a leap in their professional lives with essential skills and knowledge. Simplilearn remains dedicated to supporting lifelong learning journeys and eagerly anticipates witnessing the ongoing success of its alumni.

Program Name: Post Graduate Program In Digital Supply Chain Management

Learner Name: Vipra Salunke

Testimonial

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Simplilearn team and Purdue University Online, for the exceptional PG course in Digital Supply Chain Management. My long-standing curiosity about supply chain management was greatly satisfied through this course, which provided me with in-depth knowledge that has been immensely beneficial in my work. The flexible course structure and the responsive support from your team were crucial in helping me manage deadlines and complete the course on time. I am particularly appreciative of the high-quality material and the expertise of the instructors, which played a significant role in my achievement of the 'Speed Runner' award. Thank you for offering such a valuable and enriching educational experience."

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap - including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative - at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives .

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

