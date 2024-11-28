Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 5.5 m @ 25.4 g/t Gold in 200 m Down-Dip Extension at Golden Dyke

Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has made another significant discovery at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located an hour's drive north of Melbourne.

High Level Take Away:

Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek Project Continues to Validate Its Position as One of the Most Significant Global Gold-Antimony Discoveries in Recent Years SXG's latest drilling has revealed exceptional gold grades at depth at the historic Golden Dyke mine area, supporting the growth potential of this zone, with key highlights including: Hole SDDSC141 intercepted 5.5 metres at 25.4 g/t gold, including a very high-grade zone of 1.4 metre at 101.1 g/t gold , extending known mineralisation 100 metres to 200 metres deeper than previous drilling.

The breakthrough came from a drill hole SDDSC0141 that extended nearly 550 metres below the surface, discovering multiple zones of high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation . This discovery is particularly significant as it extends the known mineralised area by up to 200 metres below previous drilling, demonstrating that the high-grade gold vein sets continue to depth.

Mineralisation follows a distinct "ladder" structure, where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At least 66 such "rungs" have been identified to date. The critical metal component adds another compelling dimension to this story. Sunday Creek's antimony content (approximately 20% of in-situ recoverable value) positions it as one of the few high-quality antimony projects in the Western world at a time when China's recent export restrictions are pressuring Western defence supply chains. SXG's systematic exploration approach is paying off, with five drill rigs currently operating at the site and a sixth scheduled to arrive in December 2024. This bold exploration program, which plans to complete 60 km of drilling over the next year, reflects SXG's confidence in Sunday Creek's potential. Current global uncertainty adds a compelling overlay to Sunday Creek as it is driving interest in both gold and critical minerals such as antimony. At the same time Sunday Creek offers exposure to these metals through a single, high-grade asset in a tier-one jurisdiction . We expect the next 12 months of drilling to prove transformative in revealing the deposit's true scale. Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$272.4 million (C$247.9 million) based on SXG's closing price on November 27, 2024 AEDT.

For Those Who Like the Details:

Results announced from drill hole SDDSC141 at the Golden Dyke prospect, at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 4).

SDDSC141 , drilled up to 550 m below surface, confirmed eight high-grade vein sets underneath Golden Dyke. The hole included 9 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 196 g/t) and 5 intercepts of Sb > 2% (up to 4.1%) . Selected highlights include: 1.8 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 525.1 m 4.1 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (8.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 534.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 13.2 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 534.0 m 1.0 m @ 26.4 g/t AuEq (25.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 536.6 m 5.5 m @ 26.1 g/t AuEq (25.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 589.3 m, including: 1.4 m @ 101.6 g/t AuEq (101.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 592.4 m 6.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 613.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 24.3 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 613.0 m 1.7 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 617.5 m 2.8 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 621.3 m, including: 0.1 m @ 188.2 g/t AuEq (188.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 621.3 m

The discovery extends known mineralisation 100 m to 200 m deeper than previous drilling in Golden Dyke

Results include nine separate zones grading over 20 g/t gold , with peak values up to 196 g/t and five intercepts of antimony over 2% (up to 4.1%) .

Ongoing Exploration: SXG has 60 km of drilling planned at Sunday Creek over the next year. Sixteen holes are currently being processed and analysed with an additional five holes in progress. Five rigs are operating with a sixth rig due at site December 2024.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "These results from Golden Dyke continue to validate our conviction that Sunday Creek represents one of the most significant global gold discoveries in recent years. The consistency and grade of mineralisation we're seeing at depth matches or exceeds what we've found closer to surface, and importantly, these results fall entirely outside our January 2024 exploration target area.

"Our systematic exploration approach has delivered 48 holes above 100 gram-metres gold equivalent, and we're seeing consistent high-grade mineralisation from surface to depths exceeding 1,100 meters at Apollo and Rising Sun. With five rigs currently drilling and extremely high and consistent gold and antimony grades, we believe we're still in the early stages of revealing Sunday Creek's true scale. The next 12 months of drilling will be transformative as we push to define the full extent of this remarkable mineral system."

Mineralisation follows a distinct "ladder" structure, where the main host (100 m to 200 m wide) extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. Each of these "rungs" carries the potential for high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation with at least 66 defined to date.

The latest drill hole, SDDSC141, was strategically positioned to test the system at depth, drilling parallel to the main structure. It successfully intercepted eight distinct mineralised zones, each representing one of these ladder "rungs." The hole was drilled 65 m to 100 m below a previous successful hole (SDDSC132) and intersected multiple high-grade intervals, including an impressive zone of 5.5 m grading 26.1 g/t gold equivalent from 589.3 m depth while testing a prospective corridor of 283 m (cumulative downhole length of dyke and sericite/carbonate altered sediment). SDDSC141 included 9 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 196 g/t) and 5 intercepts of Sb > 2% (up to 4.1%) . This hole is the fourth in a program testing high-grade mineralisation at depth underneath the prolific Golden Dyke Mine.

Highlights from drillhole SDDSC141 include:

2.3 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 448.8 m, including: 1.6 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 448.8 m

2.8 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 458.2 m

1.2 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 505.9 m

1.8 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 525.1 m

4.1 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (8.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 534.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 13.2 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 534.0 m 1.0 m @ 26.4 g/t AuEq (25.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 536.6 m

1.6 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 549.8 m, including: 0.8 m @ 9.3 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 550.6 m

5.5 m @ 26.1 g/t AuEq (25.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 589.3 m, including: 1.4 m @ 101.6 g/t AuEq (101.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 592.4 m

1.5 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 603.8 m

6.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 613.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 24.3 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 613.0 m 1.7 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 617.5 m

2.8 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 621.3 m, including: 0.1 m @ 188.2 g/t AuEq (188.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 621.3 m

2.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 634.7 m

1.5 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (2.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 650.3 m

0.2 m @ 10.5 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 4.1

Pending Results and Update

SXG has 60 km of drilling planned at Sunday Creek over the next year. Sixteen holes (SDDSC129, 133, 136, 139-140, 142-150, 146W1, 149W1, 120W1) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC149W1, 151, 152, 153, 154) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).

Further Information

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 25% to 50% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 hectares that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralised vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike. At Golden Dyke and Christina the individual 'rungs' have been defined up to 320 m in vertical extent and up to 520 m from surface.

Cumulatively, 147 drill holes for 64,849.19 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of forty-eight (48) >100 g/t AuEq x m and fifty-six (56) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 66 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralised system.

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralisation is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 48.7% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from hole SDDSC141 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing hole SDDSC141 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle gold-antimony project and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole-ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC120W1 1088.5 Rising Sun 331108 5867977 319 267 -55 SDDSC129 1269.8 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 77 -58 SDDSC133 347.2 Apollo East 331376 5867742 335 8 -42 SDDSC136 349 Apollo East 331375 5867742 335 329 -41 SDDSC139 469.2 Apollo East 331464 5867865 333 267 -38 SDDSC140 352.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 9 -70 SDDSC141 935.3 Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 272 -53 SDDSC142 500.67 Christina 330075 5867612 274 292 -70 SDDSC143 667.6 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 270 -39 SDDSC144 800.7 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 277 76 -56 SDDSC145 941 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 264 -40 SDDSC146 245.7 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC146W1 461.2 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC147 977.15 Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 278 -57 SDDSC148 563.6 Christina 330073 5867611 274 278 -57.2 SDDSC149 970.8 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC149W1 In progress plan 990 m Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC150 638.8 Christina 330340 5867865 277 244 -65 SDDSC151 In progress plan 750 m Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 273.8 -56.5 SDDSC152 In progress plan 1100 m Rising Sun 330815.9 5867599 295.8 328 -65 SDDSC153 In progress plan 690 m Christina 330333.4 5867860.2 276.9 244.8 -52.5 SDDSC154 In progress plan 280 m Christina 330075.1 5867611.7 273.6 273.8 -26.5

Table 2: Table of mineralised drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC141 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC141 448.8 451.1 2.3 3.4 0.5 4.3 Including 448.8 450.4 1.6 3.4 0.7 4.7 SDDSC141 458.2 461.0 2.8 1.4 0.5 2.3 SDDSC141 505.9 507.1 1.2 1.3 0.3 1.9 SDDSC141 525.1 526.9 1.8 10.0 2.8 15.3 SDDSC141 534.0 538.1 4.1 8.3 0.4 9.0 Including 534.0 534.6 0.6 13.0 0.1 13.2 Including 536.6 537.6 1.0 25.3 0.6 26.4 SDDSC141 549.8 551.4 1.6 4.5 0.7 5.9 Including 550.6 551.4 0.8 7.5 1.0 9.3 SDDSC141 589.3 594.8 5.5 25.4 0.4 26.1 Including 592.4 593.8 1.4 101.1 0.3 101.6 SDDSC141 603.8 605.3 1.5 1.7 0.2 2.0 SDDSC141 613.0 619.3 6.3 4.8 0.1 5.0 Including 613.0 613.6 0.6 24.0 0.2 24.3 Including 617.5 619.2 1.7 8.7 0.2 9.0 SDDSC141 621.3 624.1 2.8 10.0 0.7 11.4 Including 621.3 621.4 0.1 188.0 0.1 188.2 SDDSC141 634.7 637.1 2.4 1.4 0.2 1.8 SDDSC141 650.3 651.8 1.5 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC141 670.3 670.5 0.2 2.8 4.1 10.5

Table 4: All individual assays reported from SDDSC141 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq..

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au ppm Sb% AuEq (g/t) SDDSC141 16.0 16.6 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC141 79.3 80.1 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 80.1 80.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 341.1 341.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 358.8 359.3 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 379.2 380.0 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC141 382.5 382.9 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 387.0 387.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 442.0 442.6 0.6 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC141 443.1 444.1 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 445.1 445.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 447.7 448.8 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC141 448.8 449.0 0.2 0.1 3.0 5.7 SDDSC141 449.0 449.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 449.5 449.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 449.9 450.4 0.5 10.3 1.0 12.2 SDDSC141 450.4 451.0 0.7 3.2 0.1 3.3 SDDSC141 451.0 451.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 451.7 452.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 453.3 453.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 456.1 457.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 457.7 458.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 458.2 458.6 0.4 3.0 0.4 3.7 SDDSC141 458.6 459.5 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC141 459.5 460.2 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC141 460.2 460.7 0.6 1.3 1.8 4.7 SDDSC141 460.7 461.0 0.3 3.4 0.1 3.6 SDDSC141 461.0 461.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 461.5 462.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC141 464.6 464.8 0.2 0.6 1.6 3.6 SDDSC141 465.8 466.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC141 468.7 469.1 0.4 1.1 0.5 2.0 SDDSC141 475.3 475.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 482.6 482.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 482.8 483.0 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC141 485.6 486.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 486.2 487.1 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 499.4 500.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 500.4 500.9 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC141 500.9 501.7 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 504.7 505.3 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 505.3 505.7 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 505.7 505.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 505.9 507.0 1.2 1.3 0.3 1.9 SDDSC141 507.0 508.2 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC141 510.6 511.8 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 517.1 518.1 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 520.6 520.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 523.0 523.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 523.9 524.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 524.5 525.1 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC141 525.1 526.0 1.0 2.6 3.2 8.7 SDDSC141 526.0 526.4 0.4 24.0 3.6 30.7 SDDSC141 526.4 526.9 0.5 13.9 1.4 16.5 SDDSC141 533.2 533.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC141 534.0 534.6 0.6 13.0 0.1 13.2 SDDSC141 534.6 534.8 0.2 0.7 0.8 2.2 SDDSC141 534.8 535.7 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 535.7 536.6 0.9 0.5 0.9 2.2 SDDSC141 536.6 537.3 0.7 12.4 0.7 13.7 SDDSC141 537.3 537.6 0.3 59.7 0.3 60.2 SDDSC141 537.6 538.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 538.0 538.1 0.1 1.9 0.5 2.7 SDDSC141 538.1 538.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 538.6 538.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC141 545.9 546.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 549.3 549.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 549.8 550.1 0.3 2.1 0.8 3.6 SDDSC141 550.1 550.6 0.5 1.0 0.3 1.7 SDDSC141 550.6 551.4 0.8 7.5 1.0 9.3 SDDSC141 551.4 552.7 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC141 554.2 554.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 556.9 557.6 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 558.3 559.1 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 559.1 559.4 0.3 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC141 559.4 559.5 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC141 559.5 559.9 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC141 559.9 561.2 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 566.7 567.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 567.2 568.0 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC141 568.5 568.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 577.0 577.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 577.4 577.8 0.4 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC141 577.8 578.3 0.5 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC141 578.3 579.1 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 582.4 582.7 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC141 582.7 583.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 583.3 583.8 0.5 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC141 583.8 584.5 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC141 584.5 584.7 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 584.7 585.5 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 587.1 587.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 587.4 587.7 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC141 589.0 589.3 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC141 589.3 590.1 0.7 1.4 0.6 2.4 SDDSC141 590.1 590.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 590.4 591.6 1.2 0.5 0.4 1.2 SDDSC141 591.6 592.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC141 592.4 592.5 0.1 84.8 0.2 85.2 SDDSC141 592.5 593.1 0.5 196.0 0.3 196.6 SDDSC141 593.1 593.6 0.5 36.1 0.2 36.5 SDDSC141 593.6 593.7 0.2 16.0 0.5 16.9 SDDSC141 593.7 594.1 0.4 0.6 0.5 1.6 SDDSC141 594.1 594.4 0.3 0.4 0.9 2.0 SDDSC141 594.4 594.8 0.4 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC141 594.8 595.7 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC141 598.5 598.7 0.2 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC141 598.7 600.0 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 600.4 600.9 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC141 601.5 601.9 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 601.9 602.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 603.8 604.6 0.8 1.5 0.1 1.7 SDDSC141 604.6 605.2 0.7 2.0 0.3 2.4 SDDSC141 607.6 607.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 607.9 608.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC141 609.2 609.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 610.1 610.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC141 613.0 613.5 0.6 24.0 0.2 24.3 SDDSC141 613.5 614.2 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC141 614.2 614.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC141 614.6 615.0 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.1 SDDSC141 616.5 617.1 0.6 1.5 0.1 1.6 SDDSC141 617.1 617.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 617.5 617.8 0.3 25.3 0.8 26.9 SDDSC141 617.8 617.9 0.2 1.9 0.0 2.0 SDDSC141 617.9 618.3 0.4 6.4 0.1 6.6 SDDSC141 618.6 618.7 0.2 22.7 0.0 22.8 SDDSC141 619.1 619.2 0.2 12.4 0.0 12.4 SDDSC141 619.6 619.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC141 621.3 621.5 0.1 188.0 0.1 188.2 SDDSC141 621.5 621.6 0.1 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC141 621.6 622.2 0.6 4.8 0.0 4.9 SDDSC141 622.2 622.5 0.3 3.5 0.0 3.6 SDDSC141 622.5 623.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 623.2 623.6 0.4 2.6 4.1 10.2 SDDSC141 623.6 624.1 0.6 0.2 0.5 1.2 SDDSC141 627.3 628.5 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 SDDSC141 628.5 629.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 633.8 634.7 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 634.7 635.0 0.4 4.7 1.4 7.4 SDDSC141 635.0 636.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 636.0 637.0 1.0 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC141 637.8 638.7 0.9 0.1 0.4 0.8 SDDSC141 640.6 641.1 0.5 0.4 0.9 2.2 SDDSC141 643.5 644.5 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC141 646.8 647.8 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC141 650.3 650.8 0.5 3.7 0.0 3.7 SDDSC141 650.8 651.4 0.6 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC141 651.4 651.8 0.4 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC141 653.0 653.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC141 657.6 657.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 657.8 659.0 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 659.0 659.6 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.4 SDDSC141 659.9 660.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 664.8 664.9 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 665.6 666.1 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 668.9 669.2 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC141 670.3 670.5 0.2 2.8 4.1 10.5 SDDSC141 670.5 670.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC141 685.4 685.5 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 690.0 690.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC141 693.7 694.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 694.0 694.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 694.5 694.8 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC141 694.8 694.9 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 694.9 695.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 696.4 696.7 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC141 696.7 697.4 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC141 700.7 701.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 701.3 701.5 0.2 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC141 701.5 702.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC141 707.1 708.2 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC141 708.2 709.2 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC141 715.0 715.3 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC141 805.5 805.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1

