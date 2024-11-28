New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - According to a report by Next Move Strategy Consulting, 91% of businesses are actively involved in digitization initiatives, in no small part fueling the design sector's growth, which is projected to reach a market value of $78.25 billion by 2030.

As competition among digital businesses intensifies, the demand for impactful collaterals evidently surges. Recognizing the importance of design professionals, B2B marketplace DesignRush highlights the top design agencies developing on-brand, resonant visuals to help businesses stand out in competitive industries.

These design teams have been recognized for their expertise in creating eye-catching banners, user-friendly layouts, memorable logos, and other branding materials that connect with consumers.

Digital Marketing Alive - digitalmarketingalive.com Fresh01 - fresh01.com HeartWired Digital Solutions - heartwireddigital.com BK Marketing - bkmarketing.com.au Perspectiwitty - perspectiwitty.com WisPaz Technologies - polandwebdesigner.com Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae Digital Creators Network - digitalcreators.network The Digital Dance - thedigitaldance.com Design Make Connect - designmakeconnect.com NOW Media - nowmedia.in Epigra - epigra.com The Saint - thesaint.co Luxury Branding & Graphic Design by vzade - vzade.com Comfygen - comfygen.com Intuitive Digital - intuitivedigital.com

Brands can explore the top design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

