Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 13:07 Uhr
116 Leser

(0)

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber K3 Series Honored with VGP Award for Outstanding Audiovisual Performance

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber proudly announces that Yaber K3 series has been honored with the prestigious Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Award, a recognition that celebrates outstanding performance in audio and visual.

Yaber K3 series win VGP award

The VGP Award is one of the most esteemed accolades in the audiovisual field, acknowledging products that set new standards in quality and user experience. Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of projection technology and delivering exceptional value to customers played a significant role in securing this achievement.

Yaber continues to innovate and inspire, elevating entertainment experiences for users around the globe. This award highlights Yaber's leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the entertainment projector industry. With Black Friday fast approaching, there's no better time to bring home the ultimate viewing experience. Get yours now for just $407.99 by using the code YABERK3B00 on Yaber's Amazon US store! For more information on Yaber, visit Yaber's website.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569086/Yaber_K3_series_win_VGP_award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-k3-series-honored-with-vgp-award-for-outstanding-audiovisual-performance-302318117.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
