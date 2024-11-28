Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 13:07 Uhr
Hanvon Ugee Technology Co., Ltd.: Unveiling the ugee Fun Drawing Pad UT2&UT3: Make Fun Touchable and Believable

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The piquant ugee, a player blending into the digital arts, has once again sparked a creative whirlwind with its latest offerings: Fun Drawing Pad UT2&UT3, ushering in a brand-new era of creativity and productivity.


Acquaintance with the Dual Newcomers

UT2 features a 10.36-inch 2K display, superb for holding in hand and following your wrist movements. While UT3 showcases a stunning 14.25-inch canvas, offering a 3:2 ratio visual enjoyment supported by 2400*1600 resolution.

There are some features cannot be belittled beneath the surface. The NanoMatte Finish employed by both tablets take you on an immersive journey akin to that of a paper. Certificated by TÜV Rheinland, UT3 builds further on enhancing your comfort with its low blue light and anti-glare, ensuring a worry-free experience no matter where you find yourself.

U-Pencil also debuts alongside these two new arrivals. Included in the package without extra expense, this U-Pencil is tailored for drawing. Its specifications such as 4096-level pressure sensitivity, 20ms latency, ±0.5mm accuracy and 10g initial activation force may sound technical but are pointed to your precise and nuanced strokes from the slightest touch to firmer press.

Deeper Exploration into Fun Drawing Pad UT3

UT3 sports a sleek and minimalist look, measuring just 6.95mm thin. Additionally, the whopping 14.25-inch canvas with a resolution of 2400*1600 supports a detailed yet crystal-clear still visual experience.

The parameters of UT3 do not fade next to tablets in its range. It inlays a 6nm 8-core CPU with dual microphones and four speakers around, so besides smooth drawing, various activities like reading, gaming, binge-watching, noting or documenting are all self-evident. What's more, 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM escort your breezy multitasking without any lag, and storage limitations become a thing of the past.

It's sure to get you covered for all your everyday entertainment and productivity. It truly stands out as a reliable companion for those seeking a seamless digital voyage across various activities.

ADD TO YOUR SHOPPING CART UNDER THIS SPREE SEASON!

If you've been informed with this next-level gadget, do not hesitate over there and step forward to learn more, this fantastic space designed by ugee.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565142/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unveiling-the-ugee-fun-drawing-pad-ut2ut3-make-fun-touchable-and-believable-302314179.html

