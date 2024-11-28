Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 13:07 Uhr
Registrations Now Open for the London Blockchain Conference 2025

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference (LBC) is thrilled to announce that registrations are now open for 2025. Following the success of this year's Conference in May, which brought together over 5,000 participants both in-person and virtually across three days, LBC 2025 promises to deliver an even more impactful platform for industry leaders, innovators and blockchain enthusiasts.

Set to take place next year at Evolution London, the Conference will showcase cutting-edge developments, real world applications and the real potential of blockchain. It will feature a dynamic agenda with insightful keynotes, panel discussions and networking opportunities with industry experts. Attendees can gain insights and network with thought leaders to build the future of emerging tech and enterprise.

Alex Stein, Conference Director said, "The London Blockchain Conference 2025 will offer unparalleled opportunities to learn and engage with the best minds in the industry. Building on the high-calibre speakers and attendees from this year's event, we are excited to bring together a diverse and vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts once again for the 2025 event."

Don't miss the chance to be part of the conversation shaping the future of blockchain technology.

To register or for more information, please visit the London Blockchain Conference website.

About the London Blockchain Conference

UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

