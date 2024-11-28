Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 13:13 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 October 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

1.9

-2.0

0.8

16.0

17.6

45.8

Share price

-2.1

-5.5

-1.8

13.8

8.3

26.5

Russell 1000 Value Index

3.2

2.9

7.7

23.6

30.0

63.1

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

215.48p

Net asset value - cum income:

216.17p

Share price:

190.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

12.1%

Net yield1:

4.2%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£155.0m

Net gearing:

0.4%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

71,708,970

Ongoing charges3:

1.03%

1 Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 14 March 2024, 29 May 2024 and 1 August 2024, for the year ended 31 October 2024 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 October 2024.

² Excluding 28,652,335 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Health Care

18.0

Information Technology

16.5

Financials

16.1

Consumer Discretionary

10.2

Communication Services

7.9

Materials

6.6

Energy

6.0

Industrials

5.9

Consumer Staples

5.8

Utilities

5.1

Real Estate

2.1

Net Current Liabilities

-0.2

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

90.4

United Kingdom

3.4

France

2.2

South Korea

1.9

Ireland

1.3

Canada

1.0

Net Current Liabilities

-0.2

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Citigroup

United States

3.5

Cardinal Health

United States

3.0

Comcast

United States

2.9

CVS Health

United States

2.8

Wells Fargo

United States

2.6

American International

United States

2.5

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.5

First Citizens BancShares

United States

2.4

Electronic Arts

United States

2.4

Baxter International

United States

2.4

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 October 2024, the Company's NAV increased by 1.9% and the share price decreased by 2.1% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +3.2% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in communication services, with an overweight position in media boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in financials, specifically being overweight in banks. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in utilities and an underweight allocation to energy.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, most notably an overweight position in health care providers and services. Selection decisions in consumer discretionary also detracted from relative performance, with an overweight position in automobile components dragging on relative performance. Other modest detractors at the sector level included selection decisions in information technology and consumer staples.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases included Air Products and Chemicals and Walt Disney. The Company exited its positions in Prudential and Woodside Energy Group.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, communication services and health care sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

28 November 2024

28 November 2024

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brai on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
