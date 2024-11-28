Issuer: Innomotics GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion

Innomotics South Africa launches state-of-the-art Geared Motor assembly centre in Johannesburg



28.11.2024 / 13:21 CET/CEST

Innomotics South Africa launches state-of-the-art Geared Motor assembly centre in Johannesburg

Innomotics South Africa has celebrated the launch of its brand-new assembly centre in the Johannesburg suburb of Midrand.

Boasting numerous production efficiency and sustainability features, the new centre enhances Innomotics' local presence while opening up new market opportunities.

Innomotics reaffirms its commitment to local growth and industry in the Southern African region.

Johannesburg, November 28, 2024 - Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, today celebrated the launch of its brand-new assembly centre in Midrand (South Africa). The facility provides enhanced production and delivery capabilities that match Innomotics' premium product and service offerings.



The launch took place at the new facility and was attended by the Innomotics leadership team, valued customers, network partners and distributors, and members of the media.



"This is an exciting time for Innomotics as we plot our journey towards a high-powered, intelligent and sustainable future. The launch of this new facility is a testament not just to our regional growth, but also to our greater plans for our solutions and their role in propelling commerce, industry, and socio-economic development throughout South Africa," said Tim Walwyn, Country Chief Executive Officer at Innomotics South Africa. Setting the stage for future business developmentLocated in the Johannesburg suburb of Midrand, with the Innomotics South African head office nearby, the new assembly centre will serve as the company's local manufacturing and distribution hub for its geared motor (GM) and Low Voltage Motor (LVM) product portfolio. The centre enjoys convenient access to key logistics systems and transport networks, resulting in reduced lead times and additional market benefits. The centre will also facilitate and enhance Innomotics' regional distribution and service partner networks, allowing for greater collaboration and delivery of quality, reliable geared motors to industries such as mining and manufacturing.



"Thanks to custom-designed architecture and an emphasis on achieving greater efficiency, the new centre offers an optimised production setup that enables us to increase our market share, as well as expand into underserved regions and key markets throughout Southern Africa," Walwyn explained.



The assembly centre in Midrand boasts impressive sustainability features, including a dedicated solar power installation and energy-efficient lighting. These features enable Innomotics to substantially reduce its carbon footprint and the environmental impact of its operations, illustrating a progressive and forward-thinking approach to business. The sustainability features also reflect Innomotics' greater ambition towards realising a carbon-neutral future, prioritising the development of high-efficiency motor and drive technology and offering tools that let customers analyse and adjust their own energy efficiency.



"For the last decade, we have been successful in retaining a stable and highly experienced team at both production and management levels, which can be a challenge for other businesses in this industry. That said, we are always eager to expand and discover new people and opportunities. This is why we have partnered with the local non-profit organisation Lepharo, which focuses on enterprise incubation and skills development, two core components of our environmental, social, and governance principle," Walwyn added.



Backed by more than 150 years of engineering expertise, Innomotics offers reliable motion solutions for industries and infrastructure worldwide through its extensive portfolio of motors, drives, and other integrated solutions. The Innomotics SG Geared Motor portfolio is extensive and offers customers high levels of flexibility while guaranteeing performance and reliability.



"With this new centre, Innomotics is equipped to respond optimally to market requirements while also setting the stage for future business development. Our commitment to our customers and partners extends along the entire product value chain, and thanks to our portfolio of solutions, as well as our comprehensive suite of digital solutions, analysis and support tools, we're ready to lead by example and set a new benchmark in reliable motion," Walwyn concluded.



Tim Walwyn (Country CEO Innomotics South Africa) and Yolanda Muller (Country CFO Innomotics South Africa) officially open the new assembly centre in Johannesburg Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/innomotics Contact:

Jennifer Naidoo

Communications Manager

300 Janadel Avenue

1685 Midrand, South Africa

E-mail: jennifer.naidoo@innomotics.com



Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market. For more information, visit www.innomotics.com .



Innomotics GmbH, Communication

Head: Julia Ebenberger, Vogelweiherstr. 1-15, 90441 Nuremberg, Germany



