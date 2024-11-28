The Japanese government says it expects perovskite solar modules to be produced in large quantities at JPY 20 ($0. 13)/W by 2025, JPY 14/W by 2030, and JPY 10/W by 2040. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said this week that it plans to deploy around 20 GW of new PV systems based on perovskite solar cell technology by 2040. The ministry said it also intends to support Japanese manufacturers in producing perovskite solar module technologies in the future. It noted that European and Chinese companies have led most efforts to build a perovskite PV supply chain so far. The government ...

