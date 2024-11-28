Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517
28.11.2024 13:49 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hamish Baillie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

b)

LEI

549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0000385517

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

930.55 pence per share

3,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,000 ordinary 25p shares

930.55 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

27 November 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC


© 2024 PR Newswire
