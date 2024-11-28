Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 13:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Apotea AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Apotea AB (publ), company registration
number 556864-7324, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Apotea AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to December 6, 2024. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 102,742,950 shares.

Short Name:               APOTEA         
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0023313762      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             373017         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 104,742,950       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid Cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   45 
-----------------------
Supersector code: 4520
-----------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 6, 2024, up and including
December 9, 2024 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information see pages 31-32 and 114 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
