Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Apotea AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Apotea AB (publ), company registration number 556864-7324, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Apotea AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to December 6, 2024. As per today's date the company has a total of 102,742,950 shares. Short Name: APOTEA ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0023313762 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 373017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 104,742,950 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 45 ----------------------- Supersector code: 4520 ----------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 6, 2024, up and including December 9, 2024 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 31-32 and 114 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com