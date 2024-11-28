Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS)



28-Nov-2024 / 13:26 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 28 November 2024 Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY/PEYS) Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY). Partners Group Private Equity's (PGPE's) recent portfolio realisation efforts (supported by the gradual pick-up in M&A activity and an opening IPO window) included, most notably, the sale of SRS Distribution earlier this year (see our September 2024 note for details) and more recently Techem (3.8% of end-Q324 NAV, sold to a trade buyer in October 2024), as well as the successful IPO pricing of Galderma in March and KinderCare in October. The positive valuation effects from these activities (21% weighted average uplift to latest published NAV) were coupled with a 5.1pp contribution to portfolio performance in 9M24 from earnings growth (average 11% increase in last 12-month EBITDA across top 20 holdings) and a slight 1.2pp tailwind from peer multiples. This was partly offset by an increase in portfolio net debt amid several debt package refinancings at a lower spread to strengthen capital structures and in turn support growth. Moreover, the Q324 return was affected by a weakening US dollar, which makes up c 40% of the portfolio's exposure by currency (although these FX headwinds have more than reversed so far in Q424). As a result, the company posted a moderate 3.1% NAV total return (TR) in 9M24. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



