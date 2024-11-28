Three Dutch research institutes have released a report detailing fire incidents in buildings with PV systems. Between 2022 and 2023, PV systems were linked to 31 fire accidents across the country. Experts from the Netherlands Institute for Public Safety (NIPV), the Royal Netherlands Standardization Institute (NEN), and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have mapped fire incidents across the country in buildings with PV systems. They identified a significant increase in such incidents between 2022 and 2023. They said in their report that fires affected around 10,000 ...

