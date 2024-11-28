Anzeige
28.11.2024 14:55 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF" or "the Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, will announce its full year results for the year ended 30 September 2024 on Thursday 12thDecember 2024.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the full year results via Investor Meet Company on the 12th December 2024, at 10:30am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on the 11thDecember 2024, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends


For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis +44(0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited +44(0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson

JPES Partners +44(0)20 7520 7620
Charlotte Walsh

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78


About SMIF

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company, which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.


