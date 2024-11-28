Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the common shares in the capital of BPAI (the "Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States. The Common Shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "BPAIF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Common Shares now trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BPAI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BPAIF".

Exclusive Investor Webinar

To provide shareholders and potential investors with a comprehensive overview of the Company's products and services, BPAI will host an investor webinar on December 5, 2024 at 12:00PM EST. The event, Inside BrandPilot: An Exclusive Product Showcase for Investors, will be led by CEO Brandon Mina and CRO John Beresford, who will discuss recent developments, strategic direction and provide a live demonstration of the Company's platform and capabilities. This webinar will offer investors a unique opportunity to engage directly with BPAI's leadership and gain insight into the company's strategic initiatives.

If you would like to attend the webinar, please Register Here.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BPAI is an adtech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers to unlock ROI across digital campaigns. The Company also provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

