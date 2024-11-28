Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has announced a second renewable auction to procure 124. 8 MW of solar at a maximum price of €72 ($75. 90)/MWh. Bids are due by Feb. 5, 2025. Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has officially launched the country's second renewables auction. The ministry has confirmed the procurement exercise will aim to tender 124. 8 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind at a maximum price of €72/MWh for solar projects and €79/MWh for wind projects, as previously set out by the Serbian government. Unlike in the country's first auction, a maximum capacity of 105 MW per auction ...

