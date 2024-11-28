DEXIS Attends ADF, Showcases Award-Winning Solutions

The latest AI-powered launches from DEXIS enhance diagnostics and patient care. At ADF, DEXIS showcased its innovative product line, including the new intraoral scanners and imaging products. The conference took place November 26-30 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in Porte Maillot, France. The company's comprehensive range of award-winning solutions covers a complete digital diagnostic workflow, from intraoral scanning and implant planning to sensors, CBCT, and imaging software. With an expanded portfolio and ecosystem, DEXIS Solutions is designed to accelerate workflows, increase productivity, and improve the patient experience.

"Our technology makes it easy to organize information and execute treatments, which is at the core of what clinicians expect from us," said DEXIS President, Robert Befidi. "We are connecting and standardizing the implant workflow while also constantly evaluating our efforts to ensure we provide deeper patient insights and flexible, intuitive solutions that reduce complexity. The latest three launches are a good example of our focus on continuous innovation across the ecosystem to deliver diagnostic confidence, productivity, and smart simplicity."

For many dental professionals, the ADF was the first opportunity to experience the brand new DEXIS ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D EX and its innovative features that offer expanded 3D diagnostic possibilities. DEXIS solution experts were on hand to provide live demonstrations of key features, including:

Tailored images to your diagnostic needs with 66 customizable field of view, from 5 (H) x 5(ø) cm to 10(H) x 15(ø) cm*

User friendly 3D acquisition process based on clinical parameters to define and position the field of view

Capture high-clarity images while reducing the likelihood for errors through the accuracy and continuity of single-pass capture

Solutions to optimize each acquisition to decrease x-ray dose and meet ALARA principle

Seamless integration with award-winning AI-powered DTX StudioTM Clinic software & treatment offering expansion

*10 x 15 cm optional field of view size

"The new OP 3D EX has significantly improved my workflow. The image quality is excellent, the DTX Studio Clinic software is easy to use and the image elaboration very precise, allowing me to make quick and accurate diagnoses. With this device, I can work more efficiently and with greater confidence," says Dr. Massimo Saratti, Switzerland.

The ADF will be an opportunity for dental professionals to discover, among other things, the flagship product of the DEXIS IOS solutions range: the DEXIS IS 3800W wireless scanner, which is aimed at both practitioners who are new to intraoral scanning and experienced users who want more freedom.

The new intraoral scanning software update offers scan quality and usability improvements as well as clear visualizations of progressive dental issues over time, through a new tool called Oral Compare. Additionally, the software's new integration with SmileFy allows for the ability to simulate treatment outcomes chairside, giving patients further confidence in proposed treatment plans.

The IS 3800W will increase dental practitioners' efficiency and take their practice to the next level. It offers many benefits, including:

Ultra-lightweight (240g) and compact wireless intraoral scanner

Ultra-fast impression capture demonstrated in 25 seconds for one arch**

Up to one hour of continuous impression capture on a single battery charge

No licensing, no additional fees

2-year manufacturer warranty, with the option to extend up to 5 years

To learn more about DEXIS solutions, visit: https://to.dexis.com/fr-fr/adf-2024

** In vitro testing performed on a plaster model.

About DEXIS

DEXIS is the global leader in dental imaging. We bring together the most trusted brands in 2D and 3D imaging (such as Gendex, SOREDEX, i-CAT, and Instrumentarium), intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software, in one connected and AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies use smart simplicity to increase productivity and enhance diagnostic confidence. For more information, visit our page www.dexis.com/fr-fr .

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a globally recognized family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including DEXIS, Nobel Biocare, Ormco and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with dental professionals to improve the lives of patients. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through innovative dental supplies, solutions, technologies and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of dental diseases, as well as for the improvement of smile aesthetics. Through the proven methodology of the Envista Business System (EBS), an experienced management team and a strong culture focused on continuous improvement, commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Envista has the ability to meet the global needs of dental professionals. Envista is one of the world's largest dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental industry. For more information, visit www.envistaco.com .

Source: DEXIS