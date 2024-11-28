Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Michael Toye, Chair of the Social Innovation Advisory Council and outgoing Executive Director of the Canadian CED Network, Maya Saryyeva, Interim Executive Director at the Institute for Sustainable Finance, Christelle Francois, Chair of the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners, joined Ava Yaskiel, Independent Board Director, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the opening of the Sustainable Finance Forum 2024 at Rogers Centre Ottawa.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f61Giz86A-Q

The Canadian CED Network, the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Smith School of Business, Queen's University, and the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners are Presenting Partners in the 3rd annual Sustainable Finance Forum, bringing together industry and community leaders, elected officials and policy makers to advance the vital and powerful role finance can play to grow a sustainable and inclusive economy.

