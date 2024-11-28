Sodium-ion batteries are undergoing a critical period of commercialization with Chinese cleantech juggernauts actively working on their products. From ESS News While lithium-ion batteries keep getting cheaper, making it difficult for alternative technologies to catch up on cost and scale, Chinese battery industry heavyweights are actively developing their sodium-ion products. On November 18, CATL announced its second-generation sodium battery. Addressing the World Young Scientists Summit, chief scientist Wu Kai said the new battery will be launched next year - four years after the release of CATL's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...