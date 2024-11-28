Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 16:10 Uhr
Public Offering of Consilium Optimum UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Finanznachrichten News
Up to 3 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia. 

Investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia can purchase up to 3 000 bonds with
a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 9%. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 1000.00 (100%).


Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on November 29, 2024 at 09:00 EET and ends on December 18,
   2024 at 15:30 EET as follows:


November 29 - December 17, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET)
December 18, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET).
Settlement date: December 20, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: CSL

SPO

 (ISIN code: LT0000411266)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients


Auction rules, information document are available as attachments.







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1262905
