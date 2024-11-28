Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: 870450 | ISIN: CA0679011084
Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Welcomes Ontario Superior Court's Dismissal of Litigation Concerning North Mara Gold Mine

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has welcomed the Ontario Superior Court's dismissal of claims brought by Tanzanian residents alleging human rights abuses by members of the Tanzanian Police Force in the vicinity of the company's North Mara gold mine.

The Court ruled that Ontario was not the appropriate forum to consider the claims.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company has repeatedly refuted what it regards as baseless claims by a small number of activist NGOs alleging historical human rights abuses around its North Mara mine.

"We are proud of what we have achieved in Tanzania through our Twiga partnership with the country's government. Our mines' revenue contribution is having a transformative effect on the country's economy while our investment in the socio-economic development of our host communities, coupled with our holistic sustainability strategy, has improved the quality of their lives materially," he said.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
