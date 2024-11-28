Sirios Resources Inc.: Results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or the "Company") announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual meeting yesterday were approved by the shareholders. Theses resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Company's stock option plan.

Shareholders re-elected Ms. Colinda Parent as well as Mr. Luc Cloutier, Dominique Doucet, Guy Le Bel and Robert Ménard to the Board of Directors, with an approval rating between 96.4% and 99.0%. More than 16.6% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting held after the shareholders' meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Robert Ménard were re-appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Ms. Parent will chair the audit committee while Mr. Cloutier will chair the governance, environment and health/safety committee.

Grant of options

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors granted 3,100,000 stock options to employees, consultants, directors and officers under its Stock Option Incentive Plan, to an exercise price of $0.055 per share. The options have a duration of five years.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

