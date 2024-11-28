Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Dow Jones News
28.11.2024 16:31 Uhr
H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller

Finanznachrichten News

DJ H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller 

H&K AG 
H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller 
28-Nov-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc-notification 
 
Oberndorf am Neckar, 28 November 2024 
H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller 
Today, H&K AG acquired all shares in Chrom-Müller Metallveredelung GmbH, based in Oberndorf a.N., as well as various 
associated properties from the previous shareholders, the Stark and Müller-Stark family. A high single-digit million 
euro amount was agreed as the purchase price. 
With this acquisition, H&K AG is continuing its expansion course. The acquisition is of strategic importance for H&K 
AG, as H&K AG has secured the long-term expertise of chrome plating of Weapon-pipes, which primarily concerns the 
important area of war weapons, and has also used the opportunity to diversify into civil, sustainable applications, as 
the chrome plating of product parts can also be carried out for companies in the automotive industry, mechanical and 
plant engineering and the aviation industry to extend the life of products. 
The sellers of Chrom-Müller Metallveredelung GmbH, the Chrom-Müller Besitz GbR and H&K AG have agreed to keep further 
details of the company acquisition confidential. 
 
 
Contact 
H&K AG 
Alexander Schuster 
Press Officer/Deputy Head of Public Affairs & Communication 
Phone:  +49 7423 79-0 
Fax:     +49 7423 79-2350 
E-Mail:   alexander.schuster@heckler-koch-de.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   H&K AG 
       Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 
       78727 Oberndorf am Neckar 
       Germany 
Phone:    07423 79-0 
Fax:     07423 79-2350 
E-mail:    info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com 
Internet:   www.heckler-koch.com 
ISIN:     DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 
AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID: 2040691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2040691 28-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040691&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
