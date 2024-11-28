DJ H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller

H&K AG H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller 28-Nov-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc-notification Oberndorf am Neckar, 28 November 2024 H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller Today, H&K AG acquired all shares in Chrom-Müller Metallveredelung GmbH, based in Oberndorf a.N., as well as various associated properties from the previous shareholders, the Stark and Müller-Stark family. A high single-digit million euro amount was agreed as the purchase price. With this acquisition, H&K AG is continuing its expansion course. The acquisition is of strategic importance for H&K AG, as H&K AG has secured the long-term expertise of chrome plating of Weapon-pipes, which primarily concerns the important area of war weapons, and has also used the opportunity to diversify into civil, sustainable applications, as the chrome plating of product parts can also be carried out for companies in the automotive industry, mechanical and plant engineering and the aviation industry to extend the life of products. The sellers of Chrom-Müller Metallveredelung GmbH, the Chrom-Müller Besitz GbR and H&K AG have agreed to keep further details of the company acquisition confidential. Contact H&K AG Alexander Schuster Press Officer/Deputy Head of Public Affairs & Communication Phone: +49 7423 79-0 Fax: +49 7423 79-2350 E-Mail: alexander.schuster@heckler-koch-de.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: H&K AG takes over Chrom-Müller =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2350 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2040691 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

