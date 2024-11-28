Foxtons Group's recent acquisition of estate agents in two London commuter towns highlights the outer-London potential for low-risk, value-added expansion. Furthermore, it adds to the developing success of the company's strategic vision and implies that medium-term targets are now coming into focus. We have updated our forecasts for the deals, but additional profit from the acquisitions is broadly matched by the increase in employer's National Insurance costs, hence we retain our valuation of 134p/share and believe that falling interest rates and property market stability are contributing to a buoyant sales market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...