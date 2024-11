Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM), a state-owned electricity company in North Macedonia, has launched a 30 MW solar tender for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and handover of two solar plants. The deadline for applications is Jan. 17, 2025. North Macedonian electricity producer ESM has launched a tender for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handover of two solar plants totaling 30 MW. The two projects are a 10 MW solar plant, Oslomej 2, located at an abandoned coal mine near North Macedonia's western border, and a 20 MW solar project, Bitola, to ...

