Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Vegan Yogurt Market to Reach $8.85 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Vegan Yogurt Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Almond Yogurt, Soy Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Rice Milk Yogurt), Flavor (Chocolate, Banana, Mango), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store)-Global Forecast to 2031.'

The vegan yogurt market is expected to reach $8.85 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The vegan yogurt market is witnessing growth primarily due to the growing vegan population, growing awareness regarding health and well-being, the high prevalence of lactose intolerance, and increasing product innovation by various manufacturers. However, this market's growth is restrained by high product prices and the high preference for animal-based milk products.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Vegan Yogurt Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6066

Additionally, increasing investments & government support for plant-based industries and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. Moreover, the rising adoption of clean-label products is a prominent trend in the vegan yogurt market.

Key Players:

The major market players studied in this report are Danone S.A. (France), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Nancy's Probiotic Foods (U.S.), COYO Pty Ltd. (Australia), Chobani, LLC (U.S.), Kite Hill (U.S), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), Forager Project LLC (U.S.), KaTech Ingredient Solutions GmbH (Germany), Epigamia (India), and Oatly A.B. (Sweden).

The vegan yogurt market is segmented by product type (almond milk yogurt, soy milk yogurt, coconut milk yogurt, rice milk yogurt, and other milk yogurts), flavor (chocolate, strawberry, banana, pineapple, mango, lemonade, peach, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the vegan yogurt market at the regional and country levels.

Vegan Yogurt Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players.

In July 2024, The Coconut Collab (U.K.) launched a high-protein vegan yogurt.

In July 2024, Müller Milk & Ingredients (U.K.) launched two coconut-based yogurt alternatives.

In March 2023, So Delicious Dairy Free (U.S.) launched a new 0g Added Sugar Coconut milk Yogurt Alternative.

In July 2021, Alpro (Belgium) launched Vegan Oat and Coconut Greek Yogurts.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6066

Key Findings in the Vegan Yogurt Market Study:

By product type, the almond milk yogurt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the growing demand for lactose-free products, the rising adoption of GMO-free food products, the rising vegan population, the appealing flavor of almond milk yogurt, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of almond-based milk products.

By flavor, in 2024, the chocolate segment is expected to account for the largest share of the vegan yogurt market. The segment's large share is attributed to shifting consumer tastes and young adults' & children's strong fondness for chocolate-flavored yogurt. Customers are choosing chocolate-flavored yogurt because of its rich flavor and health benefits, contributing to the segment's large share.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6066

By distribution channel, the online retail stores segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the growth in online retail platforms, growing consumer preference for online shopping, the availability of a large variety of products with several flavors, the increasing presence of international companies on various online platforms, and attractive offers on products.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031. The growth of this regional market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for vegan yogurt mainly due to growth in veganism, the increasing adherence to Western diets, growing access to cutting-edge product offerings, the growing market presence of domestic and international producers, and rising disposable incomes allowing more people to spend on high-end health-related goods.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/67626315

Scope of the Report:

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Product Type

Almond Milk Yogurt

Soy Milk Yogurt

Coconut Milk Yogurt

Rice Milk Yogurt

Other Milk Yogurts

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Flavor

Chocolate

Strawberry

Banana

Pineapple

Mango

Lemonade

Peach

Other Flavors

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Vegan Yogurt Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Plant-based Milk Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Formulation (Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Modern Groceries, Convenience Stores]) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-milk-market-5304

Europe Plant-based Food Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Egg Alternatives, Seafood), Source (Soy, Pea), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail]) - Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-plant-based-food-market-5260

Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Tofu, TVP, Tempeh, Seitan, Meatballs, Burger Patties, Nuggets, Crumble, Shred), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C {Convenience Store}) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-meat-market-5581

North America Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein), Crop Type (Non-GMO, GMO), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-plant-based-protein-market-5637

Europe Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein), Crop Type (Non-GMO, GMO), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-plant-based-protein-market-5608

Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Plant-Based Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream), Source (Almond, Soy, Pea, Oat), Formulation (Unflavored, Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-alternatives-market-5128

Vegan Yogurt Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 225 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2024 CAGR 16.5 % Market Size USD 8.85 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Product Type Almond Milk Yogurt

Soymilk Yogurt

Coconut Milk Yogurt

Rice Milk Yogurt

Other Milk Yogurt By Flavor Chocolate

Strawberry

Banana

Pineapple

Mango

Lemonade

Peach

Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retail Store

Other Distribution Channels Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Danone S.A. (France), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Nancy's Probiotic Foods (U.S.), COYO Pty Ltd. (Australia), Chobani, LLC (U.S.), Kite Hill (U.S), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), Forager Project LLC (U.S.), KaTech Ingredient Solutions GmbH (Germany), Epigamia (India), and Oatly A.B. (Sweden)

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1302/vegan-yogurt-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vegan-yogurt-market-to-reach-8-85-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302318309.html