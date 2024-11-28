Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 16:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Finanznachrichten News
Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. 

Short name:   JETPAK   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0012012508
----------------------------
Order book ID: 164293   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be
December 12, 2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
GlobeNewswire
