Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full .

https://www.besra.com/notice-of-meeting-and-management-information-circular-2024/

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231791

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.