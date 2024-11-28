Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - The Sustainable Finance Forum 2024 kicks off today, setting the stage for a pivotal moment for Canada. As Canada's sustainable finance framework takes shape following major federal government announcements this fall, momentum has been growing and Canada's opportunity is here. This third edition of the Sustainable Finance Forum brings together today policymakers, investors, and leaders from all sectors to seize Canada's vast potential and take its place with the world's leaders in sustainable finance.

A sustainable financial system is essential for Canada to maintain economic competitiveness, create skilled jobs, respond to climate change, and address the social issues facing all Canadians. Organized by the Canadian Community Economic Development Network, the Institute for Sustainable Finance, the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners, and MP Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Chair of the Social Innovation and Sustainable Finance Caucus and Chair of the SFF Advisory Committee, the event is the largest ever national forum for innovative social and climate finance.

With 60 visionary speakers from around the world-including prominent figures such as Victoria Hurth, Mark Carney, Barb Zvan, John Stackhouse, David Atkin, Florian Roulle, Mitzie Hunter, Arti Freeman, Sophie Robillard, Sir Ronald Cohen, Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Stéphanie Emond, Sean Kidney, Roselyne Mavungu, and Helena Viñes Fiestas-the Forum promises to spark bold discussions and shape Canada's next steps in sustainable finance.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that recognizes the urgency of this moment and is taking bold action to create a more sustainable, equitable and thriving Canada for all," said MP Ryan Turnbull.

"Financial markets can play a catalytic role in accelerating innovative solutions to our most pressing problems, including climate, housing, affordability, and economic opportunity. The Sustainable Finance Forum highlights the exciting opportunities for investors, businesses and social purpose organizations, and builds the enabling policy environment that will allow new capital instruments to meet the growing demand," said Michael Toye, Executive Director of the Canadian Community Economic Development Network.

A Catalyst for Canada's Sustainable Finance Leadership

In alignment with the G20's commitments to climate action, biodiversity, and a just transition, this year's Forum addresses urgent topics such as net-zero transition, emission caps and the need to enact social finance to develop resilient communities. Experts will explore how Canada's financial sector and impact investing can help address critical challenges from healthcare and housing, to climate adaptation. With a mix of national insights and international perspectives, the Forum will showcase how Canada can rise as a global leader, establishing a financial system that serves both economic vitality and social resilience.

"Canada is charging ahead with vital sustainable finance policies like a taxonomy and disclosures - game-changers for driving investment and accelerating climate action. This is a critical time for Canada to take a leadership role in this space. So much is on our plates over the next two days and beyond, but I am confident that with finance and policymakers working on solutions together, we will get there," said Maya Saryyeva, Interim Executive Director, Institute for Sustainable Finance at Smith School of Business, Queen's University.

"Canadians want to know that impact finance work is convincingly impacting their local neighborhoods. This work is far beyond a set of technical tools - rather, it's all about how we tackle social problems (including environmental ones) through the kinds of loans and partnerships that we know work for business," said Graham Singh, CEO of Relèven and Vice-Chair of the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners.

Quotes from Sustainable Finance Forum Advisory Committee Members

"Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will require an estimated $9 to 12 trillion in global investment annually. Every day without clear foundations for sustainable finance is a day Canada falls further behind in competing for the global investment capital we need, risking our long-term prosperity. Progress starts with bringing leaders together for action-oriented conversations, like those at this forum. I'm eager to build on the momentum from last month's pivotal taxonomy and disclosure announcements," said Barbara Zvan, CEO of University Pension Plan Ontario.

"It's time for Canada to have a financial system that is truly sustainable - resilient to climate change, and serving the best interests of Canadians. We need new policies and accountability to make that happen," said Julie Segal, Senior Manager, Climate Finance, Environmental Defence Canada.

"We stand united in our commitment to driving capital toward solutions advancing economic resilience and environmental sustainability. This forum marks a critical moment to harness the power of finance to address the urgent challenges we face, creating a future where prosperity is inclusive, responsible, and transformative for all," said Christelle François, CEO, Equity Economic Development Group & Chair of Boann Social Impact and of the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners.

"The Sustainable Finance Forum is an important gathering of industry leaders and policymakers committed to aligning financial innovation with impactful solutions to global challenges. This gathering offers a unique opportunity to collaborate, share insights, and drive meaningful progress toward a more sustainable and equitable future," said Alan Lo, Manager, Impact Finance of Sorenson Impact Institute.

"A strong sustainable finance infrastructure is critical to ensuring the resilience of Canada's economy in the face of climate change. The cost of inaction far outweighs the cost of acting now. This forum brings together policymakers, investors, researchers, and civil society to foster meaningful dialogue and collaborative solutions for a prosperous, low-carbon economy future," said Flavie Desgagne Ethier, Climate Program Director, Trottier Family Foundation.

About the 2024 Sustainable Finance Forum

The Sustainable Finance Forum is Canada's pivotal event for sustainable finance, connecting policymakers, capital providers, and the best ideas for a more prosperous, greener future. For its 3rd edition on November 28th and 29th, 2024, the Summit will seek to draw a blueprint for Canada to join world leaders in sustainable finance. It aims to highlight how far Canada has come and what steps it needs to take next. To learn more about the Sustainable Finance Forum, visit: www.sustainablefinanceforum.ca/.

About the Canadian CED Network

The Canadian Community Economic Development Network connects people and ideas for action to build local economies that strengthen communities and benefit everyone. CCEDNet members are organizations, networks and individuals throughout Canada who use participatory, democratic, innovative, and entrepreneurial strategies for an inclusive and sustainable future.

About the Institute for Sustainable Finance

The Institute for Sustainable Finance was launched in 2019 as the first-ever cross-cutting and collaborative hub in Canada that fuses academia, the private sector, and government with the singular focus of increasing Canada's sustainable finance capacity. The institute's mission is to align mainstream financial markets with Canada's transition to a prosperous sustainable economy.

About the Table of Impact Investor Practitioners

The Table of Impact Investment Practitioners is a community of practice for social finance intermediaries. In close collaboration with Quebec's CAP Finance, the Table encompasses a pan-Canadian, pan-sector network, comprising community loan funds, worker coops, social enterprise funds, values-based financial institutions, Indigenous-led investment firms, and microloan funds spearheaded by and serving racialized, underserved and vulnerable communities.

