Sunlit has launched the EV3600 bidirectional inverter for PV carports and balcony solar applications, allowing users with dynamic electricity tariffs to charge storage units when prices are low. The German company says the inverter supports extensions for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid functionality. From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Sunlit Solar has launched the EV3600, a bidirectional inverter that allows its storage systems to charge using grid power during low-rate periods. This feature, aimed at reducing electricity costs, is particularly useful in winter when solar production is ...

