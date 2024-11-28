HelpRansomware

HelpRansomware Partners with Lazarus Data Recovery to Revolutionize Cybersecurity



28-Nov-2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST

HelpRansomware partners with Lazarus Data Recovery to revolutionize ransomware attack recovery and strengthen business cybersecurity.

London

Lazarus Data Recovery , a UK leader in data recovery, has announced an exclusive partnership with HelpRansomware , a global ransomware recovery and crisis management specialist, part of the ReputationUP Group .

This collaboration marks a major milestone in ransomware crisis management, data recovery, and penetration testing, providing businesses with comprehensive solutions to combat cyber threats.

About Lazarus Data Recovery: A Leading UK Data Recovery Company

Renowned across Europe, Lazarus specializes in recovering data from hard drives, SSDs, RAID systems, and other devices, with an impressive success rate.

Utilizing advanced techniques and expert technicians, Lazarus focuses on minimizing downtime, restoring operations quickly, and safeguarding critical information for businesses in a digital-first world.

About HelpRansomware: Guaranteed Data Recovery After a Ransomware Attack

HelpRansomware is the only company worldwide that guarantees full data recovery after ransomware attacks.

Beyond recovery, it offers comprehensive crisis management, including attacker negotiations, cybersecurity consulting, and post-incident monitoring. This unique guarantee makes it an industry leader in helping businesses recover without paying cybercriminals.

Key Benefits of the Lazarus and HelpRansomware Partnership:

This collaboration provides:

Guaranteed Data Recovery: HelpRansomware ensures businesses recover critical information, no matter the severity of the attack.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions: Covering crisis management, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessments to prevent future attacks.

Rapid Response Times: Combined resources ensure quick recovery, minimizing downtime and disruption.

Proactive Defense: Continuous assessments and system fortifications against emerging cyber threats.

Core Services Provided:

Ransomware Recovery: Decryption of ransomware-locked data without paying ransoms. Crisis Management: Expertise in handling operational disruptions, negotiations, and reputation recovery. Penetration Testing: Identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they are exploited. Post-Recovery Enhancements: Strengthening systems to prevent future breaches.

Conclusion

The partnership between Lazarus Data Recovey and HelpRansomware offers businesses a robust solution to tackle ransomware threats, combining Lazarus' extensive data recovery expertise with HelpRansomware's guaranteed ransomware recovery.

Together, they set a new standard for cybersecurity, ensuring businesses can recover quickly and enhance their defenses against evolving cyberattacks.

Contact Details

HelpRansomware PR COMMUNICATION

+34 964 921 082

info@helpransomware.com

