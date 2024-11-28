Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 18:01 Uhr
Europi Property Group AB (publ) successfully issues senior unsecured green bonds

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Europi Property Group AB (publ) ("Europi" or the "Company") has successfully issued senior unsecured green bonds of EUR 50m under a framework of up to EUR 100m and a tenor of three years (the "GreenBonds"). The Green Bonds have a floating interest of 3M Euribor plus 500 basis points per annum. Europi intends to list the Green Bonds on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm within 12 months and Nasdaq Transfer Market within 60 days, with an ambition to have the Green Bonds admitted to trading within 30 days.

An amount corresponding to the net proceeds from the Green Bonds will be used in accordance with the Company's green finance framework (the "GreenFinanceFramework").

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and ABG Sundal Collier AB have acted as advisors in relation to the issue of the Green Bonds. Vinge has acted as legal counsel in relation to the issue of the Green Bonds.

More information regarding the Green Finance Framework and Sustainalytics' second party opinion can be found at https://europi.se/bond-investors/

For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Willén, CEO, info@europi.se
+46 (0) 8 411 55 77

About Europi (www.europi.se)
Europi Property Group, founded in 2019, is a pan-European real estate investment company headquartered in Stockholm (with an office also in London) investing discretionary capital across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exists. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/europi-property-group/r/europi-property-group-ab--publ--successfully-issues-senior-unsecured-green-bonds,c4073222

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europi-property-group-ab-publ-successfully-issues-senior-unsecured-green-bonds-302318389.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
