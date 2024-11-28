Anzeige
28.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
1VALET Announces Oversubscribed $5 Million Financing Round

Finanznachrichten News

Advancing Smart Building Solutions Through Strategic Growth

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2024 / 1VALET, the Canadian leader in smart building solutions, announced today the entering into of a definitive agreement with an existing shareholder to purchase Class A Preferred Shares in its current money raise. The $5M fundraising round, when it closes, will be oversubscribed at a nearly $200M valuation on a post-money basis.

Supported by strategic partnerships with the largest Canadian Telcos, best-in-class security integrators, and market-leading hardware partners, 1VALET now has grown to over 250 unique customers in Canada. 1VALET is the only smart building solution provider in its class able to deliver, monitor and support stable hardware, software and internet solutions coast-to-coast.

This investment round will enable 1VALET to enhance shareholder value by expanding its sales organization, reseller network, and scaling new entry consoles and parcel management programs in volume throughout the multi-residential market across North America.

1VALET's plan at inception was to roll out throughout the North America market after establishing a proven business model and Canadian market leadership. 1VALET 1.0 was mainly focused on new construction, which represents only 2% of the market. 1VALET 2.0 is now poised to rapidly address the enormous retrofit market both in Canada and the U.S. and to focus on securing large portfolios.

One of 1VALET's competitive advantages is its proprietary courier scanning technology, which redefines package delivery efficiency, setting a new standard for speed, reliability, and security in the multi-residential market. This disruptive feature allows delivery companies to deliver packages more reliably and in record-time. Protected by three Canadian and U.S. issued patents, the parcel management system creates opportunities for participating package delivery companies, asset managers and owners to provide lower cost, predictable, secure, monitored and fast-pass deliveries and parcel returns to residents.

1VALET is committed to building upon its strong track record of revenue growth. Over the past five years 1VALET has achieved a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 200%.

"The value we have created for multi-family owners, asset managers, stakeholders, has been impressive," said 1VALET CEO Jean-Pierre Poulin. "While I believe we offer one of the best solutions in the world, we recognize that we're still just beginning to tap into our full potential. This funding, supported by industry leaders, validates our approach and gives us the means to refine our products and services, making them more efficient and, importantly, more profitable. Our growth over the past two years has been very good, and we're motivated to build on this momentum to make the next two years even stronger".

To learn more about how 1VALET is helping hundreds of developers and asset managers rent for more and faster, enhancing resident engagement, streamlining operations, reducing costs and growing NOI, contact our Sales Team at sales@1valet.com.

About 1VALET

1VALET's Building Operating Software enables building operators to remotely manage properties, control access through facial recognition, and streamline package delivery while residents enjoy a seamless mobile experience. 1VALET increases revenues, reduces costs, and increases asset value for property owners, while elevating resident engagement, fostering the development of safer, smarter communities.

Media Contact- 1VALET
Renato Pontello
rpontello@1valet.com

SOURCE: 1VALET



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
