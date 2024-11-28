ARGAN: launch of the works for a cross-dock fulfilment centre of 9,000 sq.m in the greater Lille area

Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, November 28, 2024 - 5.45 pm

ARGAN is strengthening its positions in the North of France by launching the works for a cross-dock fulfilment centre of 9,000 sq.m in the greater Lille area

ARGAN has launched the works for a new fulfilment centre in the size of 9,000 sq.m this November, in an already well-established logistics area where the real estate company already owns two warehouses of 55,000 sq.m and 25,000 sq.m, respectively rented to ARCANIA and CARREFOUR.

Credits: A26 Architectures

A third site in the greater Lille area for ARGAN

The works for this new site have started on a land piece of 6.7 hectares adjacent to a logistics site owned by ARGAN and rented by CARREFOUR SUPPLY CHAIN in the city of Vendin-le-Vieil.

In close proximity to Lens (greater Lille area) and directly accessible via the A21 French highway and the National road 47 to Lille, Vendin-le-Vieil offers an ideal location for logistics or fulfilment activities.

The future platform will be made of a cross-dock fulfilment hall of 7,400 sq.m equipped with 68 dock levellers. It will be completed with an office block of 1,200 sq.m on an upper floor.

Finally, a photovoltaic power-station generating 150 kWp will be installed on the roof. It will be exclusively dedicated to the future tenant's self-consumption.

A project for the long term with a 12-year fixed-term lease

This new fulfilment centre will welcome a leading company of the third-party logistics and transportation sector, historically established in the area.

Testifying to the relevance and long-term perspective of this new location, ARGAN and the future tenant have mutually agreed to a very long-lasting lease for a 12-year fixed-term period.

The delivery of this new site is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board: "With the e-commerce boom, the fulfilment centre format is now a strategic piece of the logistics value chain. We are fully part of this transformation by developing a cross-dock building in the size of 9,000 sq.m at the heart of an urban area that exceeds 250,000 inhabitants - to whom we can add the 1.2 million people who live in the European urban area of Lille that is less than 30 minutes away."

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





