Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
28.11.24
08:03 Uhr
45,550 Euro
+1,000
+2,24 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,10047,10019:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 17:43 Uhr
79 Leser
Ascencio SA: Press Release: Annual Results 2023/2024

Finanznachrichten News

Solid property and financial performance
& dividend up for the 10th consecutive year

97.8% 6.99% 2.22% 95.5% 8.8%
EPRA
OCCUPANCY RATE 		GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO AVERAGE COST OF DEBT INTEREST RATES HEDGING RATIO GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD

Operating results

  • Rental income: €53.3 million, up by 3.9% from €51.3 million at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings: €36.2 million, stable compared to €36.0 million at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings (per share): €5.49 (vs €5.46 at 30/09/2023)
  • Net result: €25.5 million (vs €33.8 million at 30/09/2023), this decrease being solely due to revaluation differences compared to the previous financial year (-€10.7 million compared to -€2.2 million)

Balance sheet information

  • Fair value of the portfolio: €748.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 42.1%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023
  • Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share : €65.80 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

Dividend

  • Dividend increase for the 10th consecutive year: Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.30 per share, up by 3.6% compared to €4.15 per share the previous financial year

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
