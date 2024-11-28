Ascencio SA: Press Release: Annual Results 2023/2024

Solid property and financial performance

& dividend up for the 10 th consecutive year

97.8% 6.99% 2.22% 95.5% 8.8% EPRA

OCCUPANCY RATE GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO AVERAGE COST OF DEBT INTEREST RATES HEDGING RATIO GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD

Operating results

Rental income : €53.3 million, up by 3.9% from €51.3 million at 30/09/2023

€53.3 million, up by 3.9% from €51.3 million at 30/09/2023 EPRA Earnings : €36.2 million, stable compared to €36.0 million at 30/09/2023

€36.2 million, stable compared to €36.0 million at 30/09/2023 EPRA Earnings (per share) : €5.49 (vs €5.46 at 30/09/2023)

€5.49 (vs €5.46 at 30/09/2023) Net result : €25.5 million (vs €33.8 million at 30/09/2023), this decrease being solely due to revaluation differences compared to the previous financial year (-€10.7 million compared to -€2.2 million)

Balance sheet information

Fair value of the portfolio : €748.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)

€748.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023) Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : 42.1%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023

42.1%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023 Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share : €65.80 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

Dividend

Dividend increase for the 10th consecutive year : Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.30 per share, up by 3.6% compared to €4.15 per share the previous financial year

Attachment:

