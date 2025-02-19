Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
19.02.25
08:01 Uhr
43,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,85045,15019:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2025 17:42 Uhr
34 Leser
Ascencio SA: Interim statement at 31.12.2024

Finanznachrichten News

INCREASING RESULTS

97.6%

EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE		7.03%

GROSS YIELD
ON THE
PORTFOLIO		Stability

OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO		98.3%

INTEREST RATES HEDGE RATIO

Operating results

  • Rental income: €13.4 million, up by 2.9% compared to €13.1 million at 31/12/2023
  • EPRA Earnings: €9.4 million, up by 2.2% compared to €9.2 million at 31/12/2023
  • EPRA Earnings per share: €1.43 (vs €1.40 at 31/12/2023)
  • Net result: €9.0 million (vs €-6.0 million at 31/12/2023)

Balance sheet information

  • Fair value of the property portfolio: €747.0 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 40.8%, down from 42.1% at 30/09/2024
  • Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share: €67.24 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)

The first charging stations in the French portfolio go into service

Download Interim statement:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ba16ac2-02be-42af-968b-ae517c3e3fb9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
